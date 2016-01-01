Dr. Tushar Patel, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tushar Patel, MB
Dr. Tushar Patel, MB is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1649231440
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
