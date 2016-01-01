See All Gastroenterologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Tushar Patel, MB

Gastroenterology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tushar Patel, MB is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Patel works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7128
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    
    About Dr. Tushar Patel, MB

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649231440
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

