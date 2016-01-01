Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tushar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tushar Patel, MD
Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Medical Centers of Fresno5043 E Kings Canyon Rd Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (559) 455-1500
-
2
Childrens Medical Centers of Fresno805 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93706 Directions (559) 485-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Tushar Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1750490827
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.