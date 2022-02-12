Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tushar Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Tushar Patel, MD
Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Norman Ophthalmology132 Gateway Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 663-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel performed my cataract surgery. As a result I have very clear vision in that eye. I have glaucoma and AMD. He has to see so many patients per day that your visit may seem rushed. However, if you have questions he will answer them professionally. I highly recommend Dr. Patel.
About Dr. Tushar Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922012103
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Cataract, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.