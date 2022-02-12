Overview of Dr. Tushar Patel, MD

Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Lake Norman Ophthalmology in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.