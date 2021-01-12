Dr. Tushar Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tushar Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Tushar Sharma, MD
Dr. Tushar Sharma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Renal Hypertension Center14134 NEPHRON LN, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Renal Hypertension Center1124 Lakeview Rd Ste 1, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 380-2511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Renal Hypertension Center29296 US Highway 19 N Ste 3, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 382-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a angioplasty at Tampa Bay Vascular Center in Palm Harbor. From the front off to Dr. Sharma, everyone was friendly and knowledge. Procedure was pain free and effective. I would highly recommend them
About Dr. Tushar Sharma, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1891924254
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
