Dr. Tushina Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tushina Reddy, MD
Dr. Tushina Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Shepherd Eye Center3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-2088
Shepherd Eye Center2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shepherd Eye Center2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-2088
Research Group-windmill9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 731-2088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reddy is the best. I have had great doctors in the past, and she is the superior.. Taking care of my eyes is important and she makes me feel secure in her approach. Thank you!
About Dr. Tushina Reddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154410801
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Diplopia, Glaucoma and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.