Dr. Tutasi Waters, MD
Dr. Tutasi Waters, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 650 Centre St. OBGYN650 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 580-8682
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Network Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Waters is so patient, kind and knowledgeable.
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Cervicitis, Ovarian Cysts and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waters speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
