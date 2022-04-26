Overview of Dr. Tuvana Bain, MD

Dr. Tuvana Bain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Bain works at West Med in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.