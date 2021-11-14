Overview of Dr. Tuvia Marciano, DO

Dr. Tuvia Marciano, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Marciano works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Gastroenterology Associates in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.