Dr. Tuyet Fannin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Fannin works at MDVIP - Austin, Texas in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.