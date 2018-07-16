Overview

Dr. Tuyet-Hanh Hoang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hoang works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Burien in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.