Dr. Tuyyab Hassan, MD
Dr. Tuyyab Hassan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TAMILNADU DR. M.G. RAMACHANDRAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S KIRUPANANDA VARIYAR MEDICAL and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
Holyoke Medical Center11 Hospital Dr Fl 3, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 540-5048
Holyoke Medical Center Inc.575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2500
Primary Care Medicine and Pediatrics LLC94 N Elm St Ste 206, Westfield, MA 01085 Directions (413) 540-5048
Holyoke Medical Group Walk-in Care1962 MEMORIAL DR, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 540-5048
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Hassan is very knowledgeable in his field. I have been a patient for two 1/2 years. If the patient apply themselves and discuss their bodily symptoms Dr H is awesome. He listens and explains clearly.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215160072
- TAMILNADU DR. M.G. RAMACHANDRAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S KIRUPANANDA VARIYAR MEDICAL
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Hassan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.