Dr. Tuzeen Shakir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tuzeen Shakir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Tuzeen Shakir31 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (646) 397-6468
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is board certified, with excellent bedside manner. Excellent rapport. Addresses all concerns with empathy and kindness. She is a very good listener, with excellent knowledge of psychiatry and medicines. But one negative aspect, I would give her 5 out of 5.
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1275758294
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shakir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakir has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakir speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.