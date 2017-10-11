See All Psychiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Tuzeen Shakir, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tuzeen Shakir, MD

Dr. Tuzeen Shakir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Shakir works at STATEN ISLAND MEDICAL & BEHAVIORAL P.C. in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shakir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tuzeen Shakir
    31 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 397-6468

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2017
    She is board certified, with excellent bedside manner. Excellent rapport. Addresses all concerns with empathy and kindness. She is a very good listener, with excellent knowledge of psychiatry and medicines. But one negative aspect, I would give her 5 out of 5.
    Jennifer in Staten Island, NY — Oct 11, 2017
    About Dr. Tuzeen Shakir, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275758294
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tuzeen Shakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shakir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shakir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shakir works at STATEN ISLAND MEDICAL & BEHAVIORAL P.C. in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shakir’s profile.

    Dr. Shakir has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

