Dr. Twee Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- IL
- Springfield
- Dr. Twee Do, MD
Dr. Twee Do, MD
Overview of Dr. Twee Do, MD
Dr. Twee Do, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Do works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Do's Office Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Children's Surgical Services400 N 9th St Ste 2400, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-6535Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Adult Medicine Clinic At Parkwest3676 Parker Blvd Ste 110, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 253-7102
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bone Scan
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tenotomy
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Hip Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail Avulsion and Excision
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Sever's Disease
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Sternum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Total Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger Release
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Do?
Fantastic. Very competent and smart doctor. We wish we could see her every-time
About Dr. Twee Do, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1952334179
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.