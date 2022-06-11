Overview of Dr. Ty Affleck, MD

Dr. Ty Affleck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Affleck works at Santa Rosa Sports & Family Medicine in Santa Rosa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.