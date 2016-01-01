See All Pediatricians in Hilo, HI
Pediatrics
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ty De Silva, MD

Dr. Ty De Silva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hilo, HI. 

Dr. De Silva works at Brenda M K Camacho MD in Hilo, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Silva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brenda M. K Camacho MD
    183 Mohouli St, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 935-1621

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ty De Silva, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1588860787
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ty De Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Silva works at Brenda M K Camacho MD in Hilo, HI. View the full address on Dr. De Silva’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. De Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

