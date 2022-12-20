Overview

Dr. Ty Kirkpatrick, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Kirkpatrick works at Ascension Medical Group St. John General Surgery Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.