Dr. Ty Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ty Olson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ty Olson, MD
Dr. Ty Olson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Toms River)530 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 222-8866
-
2
Neurosurgeons of NJ121 Nj-36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
I had spinal surgery about one and one half year ago.
About Dr. Ty Olson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174564157
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Neurological Institute of New York
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.