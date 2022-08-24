Overview of Dr. Ty Richardson, MD

Dr. Ty Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Richardson works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.