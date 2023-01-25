See All General Dentists in Gresham, OR
Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (111)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gresham, OR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus - D.D.S..

Dr. Vaughan works at Endodontic Specialty Group in Gresham, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Endodontic Specialty Group
    320 NE 5th St, Gresham, OR 97030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 388-9462
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Apicoectomy
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Apicoectomy
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?

    Jan 25, 2023
    Very professional, easy to talk with and listens well.
    Dotty M. — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vaughan to family and friends

    Dr. Vaughan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vaughan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS.

    About Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558526368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Practice - University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus - D.D.S.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington - BS Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughan works at Endodontic Specialty Group in Gresham, OR. View the full address on Dr. Vaughan’s profile.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.