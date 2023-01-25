Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gresham, OR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus - D.D.S..
Locations
Endodontic Specialty Group320 NE 5th St, Gresham, OR 97030 Directions (503) 388-9462Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, easy to talk with and listens well.
About Dr. Ty Vaughan, DDS
- Dentistry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558526368
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus - D.D.S.
- University of Washington - BS Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vaughan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
