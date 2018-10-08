See All Family Doctors in Wasilla, AK
Dr. Ty Vincent, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (17)
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ty Vincent, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Vincent works at Mat-Su Integrative Medicine in Wasilla, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Alaska Regional Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mat-Su Integrative Medicine
    5000 E Shennum Dr, Wasilla, AK 99654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 357-2322

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Autism
Autoimmune Diseases
Allergies
Autism
Autoimmune Diseases

Allergies
Autism
  View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Fibromyalgia
Lyme Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 08, 2018
Dr Ty Vincent literally saved my sons life with LDI. This is after years of suffering from chronic Lyme & co’s that went into autoimmune encephalitis (PANDAS) and Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). Prior, we had gone to some of the brightest doctors in the US and tried a myriad of treatments to no avail. It was not until LDI that my son had DRAMATIC improvement. And still does! I am writing this review 2 years later and my son has lost his laundry list of diagnosis’s because of LDI.
Austin, TX — Oct 08, 2018
Photo: Dr. Ty Vincent, MD
About Dr. Ty Vincent, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578578183
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
Medical Education

