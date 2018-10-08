Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ty Vincent, MD
Dr. Ty Vincent, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.
Mat-Su Integrative Medicine5000 E Shennum Dr, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 357-2322
Dr Ty Vincent literally saved my sons life with LDI. This is after years of suffering from chronic Lyme & co’s that went into autoimmune encephalitis (PANDAS) and Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). Prior, we had gone to some of the brightest doctors in the US and tried a myriad of treatments to no avail. It was not until LDI that my son had DRAMATIC improvement. And still does! I am writing this review 2 years later and my son has lost his laundry list of diagnosis’s because of LDI.
About Dr. Ty Vincent, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
