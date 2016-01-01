Dr. Tye Harrison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tye Harrison, DO
Overview of Dr. Tye Harrison, DO
Dr. Tye Harrison, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital.
Dr. Harrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham Medical Clinic600 W Hospital Rd, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 254-5721
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
About Dr. Tye Harrison, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1053631069
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.