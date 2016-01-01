Overview of Dr. Tye Harrison, DO

Dr. Tye Harrison, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital.



Dr. Harrison works at Brigham Medical Clinic in Brigham City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.