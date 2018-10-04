Overview of Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD

Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Ouzounian works at Tye J Ouzounian MD in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.