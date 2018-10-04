Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouzounian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD
Overview of Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD
Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Ouzounian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ouzounian's Office Locations
-
1
Tarzana5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 216, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 343-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ouzounian?
I have gone to Dr. Ouzounian for the past 25 years. I have also sent family and friends to him who have complex foot and ankle issues. Dr. Ouzounian is extremely competent, caring and careful. He avoids surgery and only operates if it is the best option. I adore him and his no-nonsense approach. He has a dry sense of humor that some may see as aloof. But trust me, he is warm and gives his 100% undivided attention to the solution of your foot and ankle issues. If you want the BEST run to him
About Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902876709
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Disease
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Hlth & Hosp Ctr
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ouzounian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ouzounian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ouzounian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ouzounian works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouzounian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouzounian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouzounian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouzounian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.