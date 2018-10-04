See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD

Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Ouzounian works at Tye J Ouzounian MD in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ouzounian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tarzana
    5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 216, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 343-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902876709
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Joint Disease
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Hlth & Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouzounian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ouzounian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ouzounian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ouzounian works at Tye J Ouzounian MD in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ouzounian’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouzounian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouzounian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouzounian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouzounian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

