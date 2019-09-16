Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD
Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Genesis Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Angelos' Office Locations
-
1
Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery5005 Arlington Centre Blvd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 246-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery4030 Easton Sta Ste 260, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 246-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Genesis Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angelos is sincerely the BEST! Surgery is not something that is to be taken lightly and you want to make sure you are in safe as well “skilled” hands! Dr. Angelos is kind, caring and very professional. My outcome was excellent! His nurse Chelsea is a key role in making me feel at ease with everything! She sincerely goes above and beyond to help. She is just wonderful! They make the perfect team!
About Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
