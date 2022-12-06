Dr. Tyler Auschwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auschwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Auschwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tyler Auschwitz, MD
Dr. Tyler Auschwitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Auschwitz works at
Dr. Auschwitz's Office Locations
Spinal Neurosurgical Associates P.A.2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7854
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was our second visit for DBI battery replacement. Both times we have been treated with respect and professionalism. I highly recommend this Doctor and facility.
About Dr. Tyler Auschwitz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1003050493
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auschwitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auschwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auschwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auschwitz works at
Dr. Auschwitz has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auschwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Auschwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auschwitz.
