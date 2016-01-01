See All Otolaryngologists in Grand Island, NE
Dr. Tyler Bliss, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tyler Bliss, MD

Dr. Tyler Bliss, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Island, NE. 

Dr. Bliss works at Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, P.C. in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Central City, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bliss' Office Locations

    Grand Island Ear Nose & Throat PC
    704 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 (308) 384-5700
    Merrick Medical Center
    1715 26th St, Central City, NE 68826 (308) 384-5700
    Grand Island Regional Medical Center
    3533 Prairieview St, Grand Island, NE 68803 (308) 675-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Scan
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Scan
Hearing Screening

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Tyler Bliss, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063894913
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler Bliss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bliss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bliss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bliss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bliss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bliss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bliss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

