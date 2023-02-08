Dr. Tyler Brolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Brolin, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyler Brolin, MD
Dr. Tyler Brolin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Med and Health Sciences Grand Forks Nd|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Dr. Brolin's Office Locations
Wolf River Clinic7887 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics1458 W POPLAR AVE, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 759-3111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
IT’s please to meet dr Brolin he is very nice and kind man
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Campbell Clinic / University Of Tennessee
- University Of North Dakota School Of Med and Health Sciences Grand Forks Nd|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
