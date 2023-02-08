Overview of Dr. Tyler Brolin, MD

Dr. Tyler Brolin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Med and Health Sciences Grand Forks Nd|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Brolin works at Campbell Clinic in Germantown, TN with other offices in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Osteoarthritis and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.