Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (110)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD

Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Brundige works at Discover Vision Centers in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brundige's Office Locations

    Discover Vision Centers
    9401 N Oak Trfy Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64155 (816) 478-1230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Ulcer
Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Ulcer
Diplopia

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Jan 13, 2023
Friends recommended that I see Dr. Brundige. An LAL cataract surgery had caused extreme light sensitivity and pain (don't go to Dr. Jackson). Dr. Brundige diagnosed nerve damage to the cornea and is still treating this 4 months post op. I am hopeful. Timeliness usually good. Had one day when they were short staffed and I was in waiting room for an hour.
    About Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154424745
    Education & Certifications

    • U Mo-Columbia
    • U Mo-Columbia
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brundige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brundige has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brundige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brundige works at Discover Vision Centers in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Brundige’s profile.

    Dr. Brundige has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brundige on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Brundige. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brundige.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brundige, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brundige appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

