Dr. Tyler Canales, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tyler Canales, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cordova, TN.
Dr. Canales works at
Locations
Dental Care on Macon9915 Macon Rd, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 676-3619
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice staff, quiet environment! I felt comfortable during the whole process! I would recommend to my friends and family.
About Dr. Tyler Canales, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1104371160
Education & Certifications
- UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY
