Dr. Tyler Christensen, MD

Urology
4.3 (55)
Map Pin Small Ogden, UT
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tyler Christensen, MD

Dr. Tyler Christensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine|University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Christensen works at Ogden Clinic in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Christensen's Office Locations

    Ogden Clinic - South - Urology
    4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 396-9091
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 11, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Christensen for 11 years now on 7/11/11 he diagnosed my kidney cancer, bladder cancer and has always told me everything I asked about in terms I could understand straight to the point and what the outcome will be. He is very personal and has become a dear friend as a result he has saved my life in More than one way. He has saved my life not only physically but mentally he is very upbeat. I couldn't ask for a better friendship
    Kie Hale — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Tyler Christensen, MD

    • Urology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811097629
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine|University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christensen works at Ogden Clinic in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Christensen’s profile.

    Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

