Dr. Tyler Christensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine|University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Ogden Clinic - South - Urology4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 396-9091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
I have been seeing Dr Christensen for 11 years now on 7/11/11 he diagnosed my kidney cancer, bladder cancer and has always told me everything I asked about in terms I could understand straight to the point and what the outcome will be. He is very personal and has become a dear friend as a result he has saved my life in More than one way. He has saved my life not only physically but mentally he is very upbeat. I couldn't ask for a better friendship
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811097629
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine|University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christensen speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
