Overview of Dr. Tyler Dunphy, MD

Dr. Tyler Dunphy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Dunphy works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN with other offices in Pierz, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.