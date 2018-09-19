Dr. Tyler Emley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Emley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tyler Emley, MD
Dr. Tyler Emley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Emley's Office Locations
1
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 757-6300
2
Franciscan Health Rensselear1104 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 866-5141
3
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 435-7001
4
Urosurgery Associates LLC400 W 84TH DR, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-8641
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emley is fantastic! His office staff...one of the worst offices I have ever dealt with. Return calls? They don't exist. I have literally called his office 15+ times in 1 day and have YET to receive a return call. Husband had to go there to retrieve medical records for work because they would not return a call to not only him, me but his employer as well. And when he went, they were extremely rude! Dr. Emley - hire staff that knows how to deal with the public and aren't rude!
About Dr. Tyler Emley, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1407989932
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Emley has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Emley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.