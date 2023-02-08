See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Tyler Flaningham, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5.0 (261)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tyler Flaningham, MD

Dr. Tyler Flaningham, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Flaningham works at Indiana Health Group in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flaningham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Health Group
    703 Pro-Med Ln Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 518-1962

ADHD and-or ADD
Opioid Dependence
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 261 ratings
    Patient Ratings (261)
    5 Star
    (258)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 08, 2023
    I've been treated by dr flaningham for several years now. He's very thorough and takes the time needed to answer my questions and tailor my treatment plan to my needs. Easy to talk to and he really listens as well.
    Theresa H. — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tyler Flaningham, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538369053
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler Flaningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flaningham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flaningham works at Indiana Health Group in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Flaningham’s profile.

    261 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaningham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

