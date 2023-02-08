Dr. Tyler Flaningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Flaningham, MD
Dr. Tyler Flaningham, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Indiana Health Group703 Pro-Med Ln Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 518-1962
I've been treated by dr flaningham for several years now. He's very thorough and takes the time needed to answer my questions and tailor my treatment plan to my needs. Easy to talk to and he really listens as well.
- Addiction Psychiatry
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Flaningham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flaningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
261 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaningham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaningham.
