Dr. Tyler Hendricks, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (63)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tyler Hendricks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hendricks works at John B Fenning, MD Medical Office Center in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John B Fenning, MD Medical Office Center
    2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 709, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-2371

Experience & Treatment Frequency

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 63 ratings
Patient Ratings (63)
5 Star
(58)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Tyler Hendricks, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295114171
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tyler Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hendricks works at John B Fenning, MD Medical Office Center in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hendricks’s profile.

63 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

