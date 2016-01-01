See All Podiatrists in College Station, TX
Dr. Tyler Kearney, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small College Station, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tyler Kearney, DPM

Dr. Tyler Kearney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Limestone Medical Center.

Dr. Kearney works at Brazos Valley Foot Care PA in College Station, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kearney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brazos Valley Foot Care PA
    3312 LONGMIRE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-6060
  2. 2
    Temple Podiatry Clinic at the Santa Fe Center
    600 S 25th St, Temple, TX 76504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 771-8472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Limestone Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tyler Kearney, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376788752
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital/Texas A&M University Health Science Center, College Of Medicine In Temple, Tx
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler Kearney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kearney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kearney has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kearney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kearney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kearney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

