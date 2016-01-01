Dr. Tyler Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Kirk, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyler Kirk, MD
Dr. Tyler Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Kirk's Office Locations
Kirk Eye Center Sc3477 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 249-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tyler Kirk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
