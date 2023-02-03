See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Tyler Kreitz, MD

Orthopedics
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tyler Kreitz, MD

Dr. Tyler Kreitz, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Freehold, NJ. 

Dr. Kreitz works at Brielle Orthopedics at Rothman in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kreitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Sleep Disorders
    901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500
  2. 2
    Main office
    457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan
Joint Fluid Test

Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Very impressed with his calm, patient demeanor. I teared up waiting for my X-ray results and he was very comforting. I was also relieved that surgery nor meds was pushed on me like others have done on the past. I’m looking forward to start my PT that was ordered. Thank you to the office staff too and X-ray tech, SO nice, patient and helpful. I would highly recommend this doctor and his team.
    S.G. — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tyler Kreitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801239645
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler Kreitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

