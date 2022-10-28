Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krummenacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD
Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Dr. Krummenacher's Office Locations
-
1
Motion Orthopaedics633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-2163Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Motion Orthopaedics Wentzville992 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (314) 991-2163
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This man went to bat for me when the workers comp Dr said there wasn't that much wrong with me. Without his professionalism and him doing the right thing I wouldn't been able to work or function as a complete person. I am now 4 months removed from the surgery and better then 100 thanks to him and his staff. If you're looking for a hand surgeon then this doctor is the best in the business. Without him I would have ended my life because I was that lost. But when he went to bat for me against the insurance company and proved to them that I was truly injured then that is when my life turned for the better. Through hard work on my own and the support of him and his office I am a new man and back at work with a smile. A new chance to support my family and live my life. Thank you Dr kummenacher you r a saint. Sincerely Shannon Marshall
About Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851621460
Education & Certifications
- Cv Starr, Mount Sinai St. Luke's-Roosevelt New York, Ny
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krummenacher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krummenacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krummenacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krummenacher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krummenacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Krummenacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krummenacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krummenacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krummenacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.