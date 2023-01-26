Dr. Tyler Lash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Lash, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyler Lash, MD
Dr. Tyler Lash, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Lash works at
Dr. Lash's Office Locations
Hematology/Oncology Associates2600 Kings Hwy Ste 340, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Lash. Very attentive and caring.
About Dr. Tyler Lash, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1437449949
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lash using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lash has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Lash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.