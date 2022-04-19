Dr. Tyler May, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler May, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tyler May, DPM
Dr. Tyler May, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA.
Dr. May's Office Locations
Flaherty Footcare Center2914 W MAIN ST, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-2849
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. May 3 times now in the past few years, more recently for a cortisone shot for a Fibroma caused by my Plantar's Fasciitis. He is gentle and does a great job giving the shot. He is a very kind, personable doctor and takes the time to listen to your concerns and offer good and trustworthy treatment options. His staff is professional, knowledgeable and very kind and friendly. I will recommend Dr. May and his team to all of my friends and family. Thank you Dr. May and staff! I appreciate you!
About Dr. Tyler May, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1720308638
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
