Dr. Tyler Nathe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Nathe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tyler Nathe, MD
Dr. Tyler Nathe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Nathe works at
Dr. Nathe's Office Locations
-
1
Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Therapy1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 264-8100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Issaquah Office510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathe?
My son was apprehensive about the visit until he met Dr Nathe. His confidence and knowledge was helpful for my son.
About Dr. Tyler Nathe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1710166467
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Surgery Uc Davis Med Center
- University of Washington
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathe works at
Dr. Nathe has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Dislocation and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
213 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.