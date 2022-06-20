Dr. Tyler Scoresby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoresby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Scoresby, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyler Scoresby, MD
Dr. Tyler Scoresby, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Scoresby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Scoresby's Office Locations
-
1
Central Park Ear Nose Throat Center409 CENTRAL PARK DR, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 261-9191
- 2 221 Regency Pkwy Ste 111, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 261-9191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scoresby?
Incredibly knowledgeable. Was able to solve an issue I had with my ear that had been bothering me for months. Kind, efficient (didn’t waste my time and was punctual and direct in asking the right questions), and made me feel at ease. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Tyler Scoresby, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396948568
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scoresby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scoresby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scoresby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scoresby works at
Dr. Scoresby has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoresby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoresby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoresby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoresby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoresby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.