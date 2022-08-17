Overview

Dr. Tyler Southwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hope University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Heart Hospital, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Southwell works at Family Practice Specialists Ltd in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Paradise Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.