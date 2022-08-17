Dr. Tyler Southwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Southwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Southwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Tyler Southwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hope University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Heart Hospital, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Southwell works at
Locations
-
1
Family Practice Specialists, Ltd4350 E Camelback Rd Ste F100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 955-8700
-
2
Family Practice Specialists Ltd.4600 E Shea Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 955-8700
-
3
R W Kallenbach MD PC10599 N Tatum Blvd Ste F151, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (480) 991-9271
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Heart Hospital
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- SCAN Health Plan
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Southwell?
Dr Tyler Southwell is a true gem. A doctor who truly cares and will do whatever it takes to help you live a better healthier life.
About Dr. Tyler Southwell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194980367
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Hope University School Of Medicine
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Southwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Southwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Southwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Southwell works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Southwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Southwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Southwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Southwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.