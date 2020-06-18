Dr. Tyler Thress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Thress, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tyler Thress, MD is an Urology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Comprehensive Urologic Care - Crystal Lake360 Station Dr Ste 110, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 382-5080
Comprehensive Urologic Care - Elgin1600 N Randall Rd Ste 201, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 382-5080Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very professional. Honest open minded
About Dr. Tyler Thress, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1952745788
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Thress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thress accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thress has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Thress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thress.
