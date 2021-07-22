Dr. Tyler Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tyler Webb, MD
Dr. Tyler Webb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Mercy Hospital Watonga.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Neurologists Inc4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 218, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 302-2661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Mercy Hospital I-35 Ed Drug Room2301 W I 35 Frontage Rd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 757-3365
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Mercy Hospital Watonga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
Had seen different neurologist before I could get in to Dr. Webb. The previous neurologist was very non committed to a diagnosis. First visit with Dr. Webb I received a diagnosis and confidence in a treatment plan. I felt that he let me get through my story and the history and he was very attentive to the details. Very impressed and glad I now have a neurologist to help with my condition. Thank you, Dr. Webb.
About Dr. Tyler Webb, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770718108
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.