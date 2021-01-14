Dr. Tyler Winford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Winford, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyler Winford, MD
Dr. Tyler Winford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mississppi Medical College|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Winford's Office Locations
Baptist Medical Clinic Ear Nose and Throat401 Baptist Dr Ste 206, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 973-1583
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfying experience with Dr. Winford. He kind, compassionate, understanding, and extremely professional. I would definitely recommend him to any and all.
About Dr. Tyler Winford, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659630911
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Med Ctr
- Mississppi Medical College|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winford has seen patients for Sinusitis, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winford.
