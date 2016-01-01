Dr. Wooten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyler Wooten, MD
Dr. Tyler Wooten, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Eating Recovery Center Baylor Campus Residential Services - 4708 Alliance4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 476-0800
Eating Recovery Center Dallas / Plano5120 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 613-1722
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Wooten accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wooten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.