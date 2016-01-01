See All Psychiatrists in Plano, TX
Dr. Tyler Wooten, MD

Psychiatry
2.2 (6)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tyler Wooten, MD

Dr. Tyler Wooten, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Wooten works at Eating Recovery Center Baylor Campus Residential Services - 4708 Alliance in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wooten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eating Recovery Center Baylor Campus Residential Services - 4708 Alliance
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 476-0800
  2. 2
    Eating Recovery Center Dallas / Plano
    5120 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 613-1722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Tyler Wooten, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821050865
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wooten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wooten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wooten works at Eating Recovery Center Baylor Campus Residential Services - 4708 Alliance in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wooten’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

