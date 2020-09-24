Overview of Dr. Tyra Kane, MD

Dr. Tyra Kane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Kane works at Gastroenterology Specialists Of Frederick in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.