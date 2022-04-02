Dr. Tyrone Arce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyrone Arce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tyrone Arce, MD
Dr. Tyrone Arce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE.
Dr. Arce works at
Dr. Arce's Office Locations
Dr Arce Family Medical Center, Inc.121 S Main St, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 471-0266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a terrible allergy. He gave me the right treatment. Very polite and excellent knowledge about symptoms and diagnostic.
About Dr. Tyrone Arce, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205085800
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Dr. Arce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Arce works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
