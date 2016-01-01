Dr. Tyrone Girod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyrone Girod, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tyrone Girod, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Girod works at
Dr. Girod's Office Locations
Tyrone T Girod MD5617 GALERIA DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 929-6661
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tyrone Girod, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225008956
Education & Certifications
- La State University Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Girod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Girod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Girod works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Girod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.