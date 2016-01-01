Overview of Dr. Tyrone Girod, MD

Dr. Tyrone Girod, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Girod works at Tyrone T Girod MD in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.