Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyrone Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tyrone Lee, MD
Dr. Tyrone Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Dr. Tyrone T. Lee Conway Pulmonology Clinic3700 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 932-0334
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, we have used him over 20 years. He’s the best!
About Dr. Tyrone Lee, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1235108697
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
